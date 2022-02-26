Delving into the splendour of science

Dyuti Roy By

“We have entered an era where it is impossible to work without science and technology. If you notice carefully, every part of our lives has science in it,” said Dinesh Malik, Education Officer, National Science Center, Delhi. An exhibitor at the ongoing Mega Science & Technology Expo, 2022, hosted at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Malik has been presenting live demonstrations of scientific experiments as well as providing explainers for the virtual and augmented reality displays here.

This Expo is being conducted as part of ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, a nationwide, week-long festival highlighting the achievements of India in science and technology over the last 75 years. Unveiled on Tuesday, the celebrations—it is part of the Government of India’s year-long programme, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav—will continue till February 28, celebrated annually as the National Science Day in India to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist CV Raman.

Managed by Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation set up by the Department of Science and Technology, this festival is designed to inspire young minds and educate them about the oeuvre spanning scientific and technological innovations in India. It is categorised into four themes—‘From the annals of the history of S&T’; ‘Milestones of Modern S&T’; ‘Swadeshi Paramparik Inventions and Innovations’; and ‘Transforming India’. Based on these, the festival’s itinerary includes film screenings and lectures conducted by eminent scientists.

Jazz it up with science

We attended the Expo hosted as part of Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate on Wednesday afternoon. The open ground of the stadium, transformed into a science hub for this event, was bustling with exhibitors and viewers—ranging from children who stared eagerly at the model spaceships exhibited at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) stall to adults browsing through the Ayurveda stalls. We interacted with cousins Mishika Sharma (10) and Sakshi Sharma (11), who travelled from Rohini for the Expo. Unable to contain her excitement, Sakshi shared, “We liked the stall by the National Council for Science Museums. Sir [Malik] showed us a number of fun experiments.”

The National Science Book Fair, a segment of this festival, has offerings from several leading book houses including Scholastic India along with homegrown publishers. The stalls here have books in Hindi and English related to science and technology, interspersed with volumes on India’s freedom struggle and biographies of scientists. Among the publishers present here was Rani Bagh-based Mindfuels, with a range of general knowledge and science experiment books. Kirti Kumar Bansal, the owner of Mindfuels Publisher & Distributors, mentioned that this festival was the first book fair happening in Delhi post-COVID. Bansal shared, “The World Book Fair was postponed. It is not just that we‘re informing people about science here, it is a great relief to be back.”

Malik iterated that though the Expo commenced on Tuesday, they had received a great response. Malik concluded, “I am sure as the week continues we can expect more people to come, I have faith that people will love this place.”

CHECK IT OUT

What: National Science Book Fair and Mega Science & Technology Expo, 2022

When: Till February 28, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate 2, Pragati Vihar