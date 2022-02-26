STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President approves appointment of four judges in Delhi HC

The President has appointed Sudhir Kumar Jain, Neena Bansal Krishna, AK Mendiratta and Dinesh Kumar Sharma as Judges of Delhi High Court. 

Published: 26th February 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The President has appointed Sudhir Kumar Jain, Neena Bansal Krishna, AK Mendiratta and Dinesh Kumar Sharma as Judges of Delhi High Court.  “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Smt.

Neena Bansal Krishna, S/Shri (2) Dinesh Kumar Sharma (3) Anoop Kumar Mendiratta and (4) Sudhir Kumar Jain, to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said the notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Additional Secretary to the government of India. 

Anoop Kumar Mendiratta

In February, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of six judicial officers for elevation as judges of Delhi High Court which included the names of Poonam Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Swarna Kanta Sharma, Sudhir Kumar Jain, Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta.

Justice Mendiratta’s appointment is the first instance of a Union Law Secretary becoming a High Court judge in the last five decades. He was also the first district & sessions judge in India ever to have been appointed the Union Law Secretary. 

Justice Sharma was the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court. He was the Registrar General of Delhi HC and had a long tenure of over six years from May 2015 to January 2020. Justice Jain was posted as Principal District Sessions Judge cum Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court. Justice  Bansal Krishna was the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Saket District Court. Her name was proposed last year by the Delhi High Court but the SC had returned her name for reconsideration.

Last October, last year, Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh were appointed judges of Delhi High Court. The court at present has 30 judges out of a working strength of 60. Even now, there are 26 vacancies.

