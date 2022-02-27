Artists unhappy with court’s verdict on eviction, expected ‘kinder view’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ordered by the Delhi High Court to vacate their government-allotted residences in the national capital within two months, a group of leading artistes on Saturday said they had hoped that the court would take “a kinder view” considering their financial conditions and old-age.

“We are not like film personalities, earning big money... The government-allotted accommodation has been the mainstay of our survival and depriving us of it at this old-age is unfortunate,” said noted Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of pleas by several Indian Classical artistes, including Shivaji, Kuchipudi dancer Guru V Jayarama Rao and Dhrupad singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar, challenging the eviction notices issued by the Centre in October 2020.

The court said to enable all the petitioners to make alternative arrangements and be able to exit the premises with dignity, it was granting a two-month grace period to them from the date of this order to hand over the possession of the accommodations.

Reacting to the verdict, Shivaji said, “I don’t know about our next plan of action. We have to consult lawyers and other artistes. We were very confident and hopeful that the court will take a kinder view and also give some consideration. Unfortunately, it is very sad that the attitude of the whole judgment has been that we must leave.”

With no provident fund, pension or regular income, affording even a rented house where they can live and work is a “very big problem”, said Kuchipudi dancer Vanashree Rao, wife of Kuchipudi dancer Guru Jayarama Rao.