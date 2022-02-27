CJI rues lack of judicial infra, stresses need to fill vacancies

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Basic minimum standards of judicial infrastructure is not being met in the country, and it needs improvement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has said. Speaking as the chief guest at the ‘National Seminar on Adjudication of IPR Disputes in India’ in New Delhi organised by the Delhi High Court and attended by many judges from across the country and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said India is at a stage where growth and focus on development has got to be strengthened from every side and intellectual property rights play an important role in it.

The CJI also stressed the need of not only filling the existing vacancies but also raising the number of judges in high courts to efficiently deal with intellectual property litigations. “It has been my endeavour since assuming office, to put in place an institutional mechanism to coordinate and oversee the improvement of judicial infrastructure,” the CJI said.