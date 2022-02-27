STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CJI rues lack of judicial infra, stresses need to fill vacancies

The CJI also stressed the need of not only filling the existing vacancies but also raising the number of judges in high courts to efficiently deal with intellectual property litigations.

Published: 27th February 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

CJI N V Ramana during the inauguration of a cricket tournament of the Supreme Court Bar Association In New Delhi on Saturday | pti

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Basic minimum standards of judicial infrastructure is not being met in the country, and it needs improvement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has said. Speaking as the chief guest at the ‘National Seminar on Adjudication of IPR Disputes in India’ in New Delhi organised by the Delhi High Court and attended by many judges from across the country and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said India is at a stage where growth and focus on development has got to be strengthened from every side and intellectual property rights play an important role in it.

The CJI also stressed the need of not only filling the existing vacancies but also raising the number of judges in high courts to efficiently deal with intellectual property litigations. “It has been my endeavour since assuming office, to put in place an institutional mechanism to coordinate and oversee the improvement of judicial infrastructure,” the CJI said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI NV Ramana
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp