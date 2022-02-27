Digital degrees at DU’s convocation event, Rajnath espouses patriotism

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is the ‘only country’ in the world that has never attacked or usurped an inch of any other country’s land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during Delhi University’s 98th convocation

ceremony on Saturday. India’s power is meant for the welfare of the world and not to scare anyone, he said in his address as the chief guest of the ceremony, during which 1,73,443 students were awarded digital degrees.

“Our dream is to make India Jagat Guru. We want to make the country powerful, rich knowledgeable and have values. India is the only country that has never attacked or occupied one inch land of any other country,” he said.

Even the world believes that India was once a world leader in several areas, such as knowledge and science, but there are many so-called progressives who “malign and question” the cultural excellence of the country, Singh said.

“In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, as the country celebrates 75 years of freedom, we must recall the great tradition of equality, harmony and knowledge, and endeavour to overcome this poison that was filled in us under a conspiracy,” the minister said.

He cited names of ancient sages, scientists and scholars to convey that India was the leader in the field of science, but many were unaware of this due to centuries of slavery.

“The concept of zero was given by India, Sridharacharya gave quadratic equation, Aryabhata explained the shape of the earth and that it rotated on its axis before Copernicus,” Singh said.

Talking about the spiritual power of the country, the minister said even people such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg visited Neem Karoli Baba at Kainchi Dham near Nainital for peace in their times

of trouble.