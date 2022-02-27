From Monday, no more masks while travelling in private cars in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People travelling together in a private car will no longer be required to wear a mask or be penalised for the same from Monday, according to an order issued by the Delhi government’s health and family welfare department on Saturday.

The order comes following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s Friday order lifting all Covid-19 curbs, including hybrid of mode of teaching in schools from April 1, the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020. The curbs were lifted following a sustained decline in the number of cases and the positivity rate being less than 1 %.

“The DDMA after examining all relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid protocol of wearing a mask in public places… decided that whereby not wearing a mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision of the said notification will not be applicable to persons traveling together in private four-wheeler vehicles with effect from February 28, 2022,” the order said.

Officials said the relaxation from penalty will not be applied for people travelling together in cabs and other commercial or public transport vehicles. In a previous order on February 4, the DDMA said those traveling alone in a car (private or commercial) will no longer need to wear a mask. It came two days after the high court had questioned the government’s order mandating masks inside cars.

A separate order by the department of health reduced the fine for not wearing masks/cover in public places from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 with effect from Sunday. A fresh order on Saturday said all Covid prohibitions/restrictions imposed so far be removed from the intervening night of February 27-28.