Ground water exploitation in NCR worries green panel 

The NGT said there is a twist when the rules says NOC shall not be granted to new packaged water industries in over-exploited areas even if they belong to MSME category.

NEW DELHI: The guidelines issued by the Centre to regulate and control ground water extraction is only a new cover provided to the old scheme with minor variations, alterations and modifications, the National Green Tribunal has said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the 2020 guidelines broadly do not satisfy directions given by it repeatedly and persistently. ‘‘We do not find much improvement in Guidelines 2020. Virtually, it is only a new cover provided to the old scheme with minor variations, alterations and modifications, here and there, but having no substantial consequences to the root cause and central issue,”it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a Ghaziabad-resident who flagged the issue of extraction of ground water in an indiscreet and arbitrary manner. ‘The notification issued by UP ground water department shows that almost every district, and some districts as a whole, are in serious stressed condition, having depletion of water to the extent of critical and over-exploited level, and a very few are exceptions,” the bench said.

The NGT said the condition of NCT of Delhi with regard to ground water is already, seriously alarming.’
it also imposed an environmental compensation of `1.85 crore on Moon Beverages Ltd located at Greater Noida, `13.24 crore on Moon Beverage Ltd’s Sahibabad unit and `9.71 crore on Varun Beverages Ltd’s Greater Noida unit. PTI

