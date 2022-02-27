STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mercury to rise, but morning chill to stay till March

On Friday while the day temperature was 27.9 degrees C, two notches above normal, the showers in the evening brought the temperature down by at least 10 degrees by 10 pm.

Published: 27th February 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers are silhoutted against sky during a cloudy morning on Saturday | pti

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the national capital saw light showers and gusty winds on Saturday, the mercury is likely to climb up over the coming days, while mornings will still remain cold for at least the first week of March, said the weather officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, the base station for Delhi, received 10.1 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours, while the maximum rainfall occurred overnight between 11.30 am and 2.30 am. Lodhi Road weather station received 10.2 mm, Palam received 5.1 mm, Ridge got 5.4 mm and Ayanagar got 1.1 mm of rainfall over the 
24 hours.

The IMD officials said that while showers on Friday quickly gave way to a cold evening while gusty winds remained on Saturday as well, from Sunday onwards the day temperature is likely to rise by two to three degrees. 

“The Western Disturbance that brought the light showers and gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is fading away. Now that the skies will remain clear, the day temperature is likely to climb up to around 26-27 degrees C, above the normal range,” the official said.  

On Friday while the day temperature was 27.9 degrees C, two notches above normal, the showers in the evening brought the temperature down by at least 10 degrees by 10 pm.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 23.8 degrees C, two notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 13.4 degrees C, a notch above normal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private weather forecaster, said that while day temperature may climb up to remain above normal, minimum temperature will not increase much over the first week of March. 

“The skies will remain clear in Delhi, which is the main reason behind the increase in day temperature. However, mornings shall still remain cold. Also, there is no major weather activity expected at least over the next week, which means the day will remain warm. There will be some WDs impacting the hills, but these won’t have an impact on the northern plains,” said Palawat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp