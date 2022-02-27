Mercury to rise, but morning chill to stay till March

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the national capital saw light showers and gusty winds on Saturday, the mercury is likely to climb up over the coming days, while mornings will still remain cold for at least the first week of March, said the weather officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, the base station for Delhi, received 10.1 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours, while the maximum rainfall occurred overnight between 11.30 am and 2.30 am. Lodhi Road weather station received 10.2 mm, Palam received 5.1 mm, Ridge got 5.4 mm and Ayanagar got 1.1 mm of rainfall over the

24 hours.

The IMD officials said that while showers on Friday quickly gave way to a cold evening while gusty winds remained on Saturday as well, from Sunday onwards the day temperature is likely to rise by two to three degrees.

“The Western Disturbance that brought the light showers and gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is fading away. Now that the skies will remain clear, the day temperature is likely to climb up to around 26-27 degrees C, above the normal range,” the official said.

On Friday while the day temperature was 27.9 degrees C, two notches above normal, the showers in the evening brought the temperature down by at least 10 degrees by 10 pm.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 23.8 degrees C, two notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 13.4 degrees C, a notch above normal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private weather forecaster, said that while day temperature may climb up to remain above normal, minimum temperature will not increase much over the first week of March.

“The skies will remain clear in Delhi, which is the main reason behind the increase in day temperature. However, mornings shall still remain cold. Also, there is no major weather activity expected at least over the next week, which means the day will remain warm. There will be some WDs impacting the hills, but these won’t have an impact on the northern plains,” said Palawat.