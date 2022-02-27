No hike in rewards to police forces

Express News Service By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union finance ministry has dropped a long-pending proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) – increasing monetary rewards for central and state police personnel awarded with gallantry medals – due to ‘unprecedented financial stress’, officials say.

According to sources in MHA, the finance ministry in an official communication to the MHA has said that this proposal will not be implemented till ‘fiscal normlacy’ is achieved and that it may take a few years for fiscal normalcy to return. According to the home affairs ministry, the proposal was about enhancing the monetary allowance from the current Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 to gallantry medal awardees.

“MHA may kindly refer to their note seeking concurrence of this Department on their proposal regarding enhancement of monetary allowance from existing Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month attached with Police Medal for Gallantry and Each Bar to PMG,” read the Union finance ministry’s letter to MHA. Stating that the Centre is facing unprecedented financial stress due to pandemic, the finance ministry said it will take a few years for fiscal normalcy to return.