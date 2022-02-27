STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No hike in rewards to police forces

According to the home affairs ministry, the proposal was about enhancing the monetary allowance from the current Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 to gallantry medal awardees. 

Published: 27th February 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

police

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union finance ministry has dropped a long-pending proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) – increasing monetary rewards for central and state police personnel awarded with gallantry medals – due to ‘unprecedented financial stress’, officials say. 

According to sources in MHA, the finance ministry in an official communication to the MHA has said that this proposal will not be implemented till ‘fiscal normlacy’ is achieved and that it may take a few years for fiscal normalcy to return. According to the home affairs ministry, the proposal was about enhancing the monetary allowance from the current Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 to gallantry medal awardees. 

“MHA may kindly refer to their note seeking concurrence of this Department on their proposal regarding enhancement of monetary allowance from existing Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month attached with Police Medal for Gallantry and Each Bar to PMG,” read the Union finance ministry’s letter to MHA. Stating that the Centre is facing unprecedented financial stress due to pandemic, the finance ministry said it will take a few years for fiscal normalcy to return.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Rewards Rewards Hike Police Rewards Hike
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp