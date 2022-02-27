STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overnight rain brings down minimum temperature in Delhi

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Overnight rain in parts of the national capital brought down the minimum temperature to 12.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

