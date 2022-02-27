STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School mitras to brief parents about kids 

Initiative to help them create a bond, discuss ways to support and take care of the emotional well-being of children.

Published: 27th February 2022 08:35 AM

DCPCR and School Management Committee members meet parents | express

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) is roping in cooks, maids and parents on a voluntary basis in order to contribute to the flagship outreach initiative of ‘Parent samvaad’, where they talk to parents and their children’s well being in school and at home.

Parents Samvaad/School Mitra is an initiative where School Management Committee members will connect with the government school parents to discuss how parents can support children in overall learning. It was in October 2021, when the Delhi government had launched this programme.

More than 35,000 school mitras and school management committee members were supposed to talk to every parent of the government school. Ranjana Prasad, DCPCR’ member, had tweeted a video of her cook sharing her experience as a school mitra.

The cook, named Kusum, said, “I have been given a responsibility to call 50 parents and talk about their children. I have managed to call 48 parents so far. It is a very nice experience, especially when parents tell me that nothing like this has ever happened before. I talk to them about their children and their studies.”

On February 24, DCPCR held its fourth steering committee meeting convened on Parent Samvaad under the chairpersonship of Anurag Kundu. It was shared that 14 lakh students and parents are a part of the programme, while as many as 27,000 SMC members/school mitras so far have been mapped via portal under the leadership of Ranjana Prasad.

The parent outreach programme is a step in the direction of ensuring that school management committees, directly or with the help of other active parents, stay engaged with every parent of a child enrolled in the government schools. Through this engagement, parents could be supported and enabled in the learning of their children, taking care of their emotional wellbeing.

Parents can ask the school mitras questions such as, how they can talk to their children, who can help them become a friend to their child, how to know what the kids are learning, what kind of support their children need, among others. 

