Train thief held near Red Fort with Rs 40,000 cash

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag from a train at the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Saturday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag from a train at the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Phool Singh alias FM, a resident of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, police received information that Singh, who commits snatching and theft in New Delhi and Old Delhi railway station areas, was seen roaming in Chandni Chowk, a senior police officer said.

Police laid a trap near gate number 2, Red Fort metro station and nabbed Singh when he was going towards the metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. A mobile phone and Rs 40,000 were recovered from him. The recovered phone was found snatched from Shastri Nagar area, police said. 

The accused revealed that he, along with his associate Kallu, had stolen a passenger’s bag from inside Punjab Mail at New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday evening, the DCP said. According to the police, Singh twisted his foot while escaping the train after the theft. Further investigation is on and efforts are being made to nab Kallu, police added. 

