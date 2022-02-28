STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Class 1 student develops Covid symptoms in Delhi; school switches to online classes

The student had on Thursday attended the school at Model Town, but his parents informed the administration on Saturday that he had developed Covid-like symptoms like headache and pain.

Published: 28th February 2022 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A private school in north Delhi decided to switch to online classes after a first grade student developed mild Covid-like symptoms following which all students and parents were advised to take precautionary measures, the school administration said on Sunday.

The student had on Thursday attended the school at Model Town, but his parents informed the administration on Saturday that he had developed Covid-like symptoms like headache and pain, it said.

As a precautionary measure, the school administration decided not to conduct offline classes for students from nursery to class 5 on Monday.

"The affected student attended school on Thursday and was absent the next day. After his parents told us about the situation on Saturday, we informed rest of the parents and asked them to take precautionary measures and also inform the school administration in such cases.

All the students and teachers at the school are safe. There is nothing to worry, but still we decided to go for online classes for a day," the school principal said.

He added that although they santise the school premises and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection, but still wanted to be more cautious about the health and safety of children.

The offline classes for students of nursery to class 5 will resume from Wednesday, the principal added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp