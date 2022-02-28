Takeaways from Covid, power discom goes online

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Learning a lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused by it, power discom, Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) has digitalised its entire bouquet of customer services to ring-fence the consumers in case of such eventualities.

Apart from ensuring a reliable power supply, the discom has launched a host of digital services for consumer convenience. These services are designed on various digital platforms so that the users continue to get them while following government guidelines of battling the infection, a company official said.

Social messaging platform, ‘WhatsApp’ is the latest arsenal in BSES’ digital portfolio for offering hassle-free consumer services. Besides registering ‘no supply’ complaints and paying electricity bills, the customers can avail other services, including applying for new connections, he said.

“BSES has been promoting the use of digital technologies for a while now. The push towards digitisation has come in handy for the discom during the Covid pandemic,” the official noted. Since the advent of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020, BSES launched ‘BSES Aapke Saath’ — a programme of online RWA meetings — for the safety of employees and consumers.