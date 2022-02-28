Volvo advantage; New XC90 and its 'Thor Hammer' 

Vikram Gour By

Volvo cars have always had a certain charm to them. Be it their clean-cut lines, Scandinavian design, or the fact that they remain focused on offering a level of luxury that a few can match. The new XC90 is one such product that ticks all the right boxes and gives you all this and more in a refined package that undoubtedly wins you over.

Design

The XC90 is an attractive looking machine that boasts clean-cut lines and a chiselled design language. It also comes with the tell-tale Volvo features such as the ‘Thor Hammer’ inspired front lights, a large imposing grille, and a proportionate and sporty stance.

Interior

The cabin has a sense of airiness to it and a plush uber-luxury feel can be found regardless of where you are seated in this large SUV. The seats are extremely comfortable, and you get lots of storage space onboard. From a feature standpoint, Volvo has kitted out the XC90 with a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, cooled seats, massaging backrests for the front passengers, and a neat 19-speaker sound system from Bowers and Wilkins. Volvo also offers an advanced air quality system on board. However, elements like the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are missing.

Performance

Under the large bonnet of the XC90, is a powerful 2.0l petrol motor that delivers a solid 300hp of power and 420Nm of torque. This cutting-edge engine uses a turbocharger, supercharger, as well as an electric boost from the hybrid motor to deliver all that power and ensure you get a powerful driving experience, despite the small capacity engine. It is a responsive unit that can get you from 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds while ensuring you don’t burn through litres of fuel. The four-cylinder motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that is extremely smooth and responsive, allowing you to enjoy a refined ride on board.

Safety

A brand built around safety, the Volvo XC90 is built with an extremely solid body shell. The XC90 has a safety kit that includes City Safe, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Road Sign Information, Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Alert, BLIS, and rear collision warning. You also get airbags for everyone, and this includes knee bags for the driver, side-impact bags, as well as curtain airbags.

Verdict

The new XC90 is frugal, premium, stylish, and quite capable. It is an all-rounder that would look great in your garage! On offer for Rs 91 lakh, what you get is a machine that delivers on all counts.

