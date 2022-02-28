Wages of Anganwadi workers raised more than twofold since AAP, claims Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday claimed it was paying the highest wages to Anganwadi workers in the country. It said that the salaries of the workers have been increased 2.5 times since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi.

“In comparison to BJP-ruled states, the Kejriwal government paid 30 per cent more to Anganwadi workers in the city,” said government officials. The government increased the monthly wages of the Anganwadi workers to Rs 12,720 and that of Anganwadi helpers to Rs 6,810, after days of protests by the workers.

But, the workers said that they were not satisfied with ‘the meagre pay hike and that their strike will end only after a proper settlement with the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union. The workers warned that if by February 28, the government does not negotiate a settlement, they will launch overnight protests at Civil Lines, near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

“Anganwadi workers of Delhi are paid the highest wages as compared to any other state in the country. In stark contrast, many other states pay between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 to them. They earn significantly more here than in other states. In other states, they are paid barely in the range of Rs 3,250 to Rs 4, 000,” said a government official.

In a press release, the government said that the salaries of Anganwadi workers in Delhi have increased by a quantum of two and a half times since the formation of AAP and that during the time of Sheila Dixit led government of the Congress, Anganwadi workers were paid Rs 5,000 per month, and helpers were paid Rs 2,500.

2.5-fold rise

