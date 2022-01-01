1.4-km first tunnel of Delhi Metro’s fourth phase extension completed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major milestone for the Delhi Metro, the urban transporter on Friday achieved the completion of its first-ever tunnelling stretch under Phase-IV project of its network, metro officials said.

This was achieved at Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West’R K Ashram Marg corridor with a tunnel boring machine (TBM) breaking through after boring a 1.4 km-long tunnel, they said.

The work on Phase-IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony but it was hit after the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

The lowering of the first-ever TBM under the Phase-IV project had started at Vikaspuri on the Janakpuri West’R K Ashram Marg corridor in October 2020, and following the initial drive, the main tunnelling had started early 2021, officials said.

“The main tunnelling work on this stretch was started in April this year after completing the initial drive,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

This new tunnel is a continuation of the earlier Magenta Line tunnel that was already constructed for the operational Botanical Garden’Janakpuri West corridor.

The tunnel has been constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres. Over a thousand rings have been installed in the tunnel. Under approved segment of Phase-IV, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors.