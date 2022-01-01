STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP claims credit for Centre deferring GST hike on textiles

The AAP government claimed credit for the GST Council deferring its decision to hike the tax on textiles from 5% to 12%.

GST

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government claimed credit for the GST Council deferring its decision to hike the tax on textiles from 5% to 12%.

“Textile industry is more than a high tax paying industry. They have a major role in boosting India’s economy and is one of the biggest job providing industries of India,” Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said, adding that the Centre should pay special attention to its development.

“As many as 4 crore people get employment from this industry. There are huge job opportunities in this industry. Food, clothes and shelter are the basic needs of every human being. Therefore, while making any policy for the textile industry, the NITI Aayog should make a policy for textile industries by keeping the common man in consideration.”

The Delhi government along with those of Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh had opposed the decision to hike GST and demanded its withdrawal.

On Thursday, traders involved in the garment business had downed their shutters in protest against the Centre‘s move to hike GST rates on textile from January 1.

Demanding withdrawal of the hike, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had called a shutdown of textile and garment markets in protest of the Centre’s decision. Coming out in support of the traders, the Delhi deputy chef minister had tweeted that he would oppose the move at the GST Council meeting on Friday.

The Kejriwal government was firmly behind the people at every step and strongly oppose any decision taken against the common man, Sisodia said.   

