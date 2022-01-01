STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centres on overdrive for jabbing kids in Delhi

A large number of schools and other educational institutes are also been used as COVID vaccination centres.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From stocking up doses to keeping pediatricians on standby, inoculation centres in Delhi are gearing up ahead of the starting of Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 from January 3.

According to official documents shared by sources, the cohort size for vaccination in this category is 10 lakh as per the Registrar General of India’s figures.

Authorities at LNJP Hospital and other facilities in the city, said infrastructure set up is ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine shots to children, after having catered to the adult population, including healthcare workers and frontline staff, who were given priority to be the first in line to receive jabs.

A large number of schools and other educational institutes are also been used as Covid vaccination centres. 

Children aged between 15 and 18 years can register on the CoWIN portal from January 1 and the vaccine option for them would only be Covaxin, officials said as preparations are underway to start inoculating children against COVID-19 from January 3.

Private hospitals too have geared up for this phase of the exercise. Doctors urged parents to bring their children for vaccination as soon as possible, to lend them protection amid a fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Omicron variant is infecting people and it’s spreading, but those who are vaccinated are largely asymptomatic, and essentially the unvaccinated ones need to be hospitalised more. So, would appeal to people to wear mask, and get vaccinated at the earliest, if eligible,” said Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group head of Medical Strategy and Operations at Fortis Healthcare group.

