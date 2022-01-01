COVID-19: Delhi sees highest single-day spike since May

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city on Friday recorded 1,796 fresh cases of Covid-19, a spike of 36 per cent over Thursday’s 1,313. This is the highest single-day rise since May 26.

The number of patients infected with the Omicron variant stands at 320, out of whom 57 have been discharged. The positivity rate was 2.44 per cent.

The city has reported a total of nine deaths due to Covid-19 in December so far, the highest in the last four months, according to official data. According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the patients who died had not been vaccinated.

“There are a large number of people who have not been vaccinated yet and this is one of the reasons behind the deaths recorded in December,” said Kumar.

According to a health official, the nine deaths in December are also because acute respiratory infections are recorded in high numbers during winter.

“However, unless there is empirical data, we cannot analyse the exact reasons,” the official added.

December also witnessed a rise in Covid cases along with Omicron numbers, with the highest number recorded on Friday.

While 2,284 patients are in home isolation, 372 are in various hospitals, including Lok Nayak, a dedicated Covid care facility. According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, a total of 73,590 tests were conducted, out of which 62,812 were RT-PCR tests and 10,778 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 1,70,595 beneficiaries were vaccinated, said the bulletin.

While 100 per cent of eligible adults in the national capital have received at least one dose of vaccines, the Delhi government is also gearing up to ensure the vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group can begin smoothly on January 3, as announced by PM Narendra Modi earlier. Delhi also banned gatherings for New Year’s Eve to prevent worsening of the situation.

Amid the spike in cases, the Delhi government decided to set up four step-down isolation centres in the city at Terapath Bhawan, Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Commonwealth Games Village and IBIS Hotel.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has extended the tenure of resident doctors by one month in view of the Covid surge.

The institute also curtailed patients visiting outpatient clinics as well as the number of routine admissions, according to the contingency plan that will come into effect on New Year’s Eve.