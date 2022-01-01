Delhi High Court asks Fortis Hospital to file genome test report of COVID positive youth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Fortis Hospital to place on record the genome sequencing test report of a youth, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the international airport upon arrival from the UK and was now not being discharged for lack of clarity on the virus variant.

A vacation bench of Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice to Fortis Hospital at Vasant Kunj and asked it to again conduct RT-PCR test on the 18-year-old and place the report before the roster bench on January 4.

The court further asked the hospital to supply copies of both the reports, genome sequencing and RT-PCR, to the petitioner who is the mother of the patient, and the central and Delhi governments.

Advocate Bharati Raju, representing the Centre, said according to the December 29 report, the youth has tested positive for Omicron and the Delhi government was managing the whole scenario.

According to the guidelines, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) provides the report to the state government which in turn has to inform the patient.

However, advocate Arun Panwar, appearing for the Delhi government, said on testing positive for COVID-19, the youth was taken from the airport to LNJP Hospital from where he took discharge against medical advice and is now admitted to the private hospital and the Delhi government was not having the genome test report which must have been directly sent to the private hospital by NCDC.