Delhi: Man arrested for posting personal pictures of woman on social media

The complainant approached the Dwarka police station and filed a complaint alleging that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimonial website.

Published: 01st January 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly posting a woman's private pictures on social media, said Delhi police.

The accused had been identified as Rajesh Singh Suman (33), a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, added the police.

The complainant approached the Dwarka police station and filed a complaint alleging that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimonial website, stated the police.

She further alleged that she met him a couple of times. After which she shared her personal photographs with him. But after knowing certain facts about the accused, the marriage proposal was cancelled, as per the police.

The accused then started blackmailing and threatening the complainant to post her private photos on social platforms and share her photographs with multiple acquaintances, according to the police.

She further alleged that he made her fake accounts on social media platforms in which he was posting her pictures.

A case had been registered at Dwarka(S) police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Accused was disclosed to have committed a number of such offences with various victims and the same were being analyzed from his mobile phone data. 

