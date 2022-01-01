STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Most polluted December in national capital annals

This December saw the longest spell of bad air since air quality records are being maintained in the national capital.

Published: 01st January 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This December saw the longest spell of bad air since air quality records are being maintained in the national capital.

While there were six consecutive days of ‘severe’ air quality --- the most hazardous for health, half of the month saw air quality in the ‘very poor’ range --- the highest in five years.

Data maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city saw a total of seven ‘severe’ air quality days this month while six of them were in a row (from December 21-26) --- the longest smog episode since 2015, since when air quality records are being kept in Delhi.

Also, December this year saw 15 days in the ‘very poor’ category --- the highest since 2017 when 19 days were recorded in this category, data shows.

However, unlike over the past five years when the month saw at least one or two and in some cases three ‘moderate’ air quality days, this December did not record a single day in the moderate range. On Friday, Delhi’s overall AQI was 321 in the ‘very poor’ zone after improving to ‘poor’ over the past two days.

On a scale of 0-500, a value of 0-50, the air quality is considered good (minimal health risk), 51-100 is satisfactory (minor discomfort to sensitive people), 100-200 is moderate (breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart disease), 200-300 is poor (breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure), 300-400 is very poor (respiratory illness on prolonged exposure) and 400-500 is severe (affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases).

The long pollution spell started soon after the slew of curbs put in place to curb the growing pollution levels by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and as the weather conditions took a turn for the worse.

The CAQM had on December 20 lifted all the curbs including ban on entry of trucks in the city and construction activities considering an improvement in air quality owing to high speed winds, which died down soon.

According to weather officials and experts, the city saw cold wave conditions right after the curbs were withdrawn when stable weather conditions did not allow dispersion.

This was followed by two successive Western disturbances, with which the wind direction changed and moisture content increased further allowing accumulation of pollutants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp