Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag's sister Anju and activist Arvind Chandela join AAP

Former Congress councillor Anju Sehwag and social activist Arvind Chandela joined AAP on Friday, the party said in a statement.

Published: 01st January 2022 10:31 AM

Anju Sehwag, a teacher, has served as a municipal councillor from 2012 to 2017.

Anju Sehwag, a teacher, has served as a municipal councillor from 2012 to 2017. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress councillor Anju Sehwag and social activist Arvind Chandela joined AAP on Friday, the party said in a statement. 

Welcoming the new members, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said in a statement, “People from various industries, political parties and social organisations are joining AAP. Today, two prominent personalities from Delhi are joining us.” 

While Sehwag, a teacher, has served as a municipal councillor from 2012 to 2017, Chandela is a businessman and a social worker.

“The entry of these two people has strengthened the party. This strength will aid the party’s progress,” Gupta said.

While Sehwag said he would fulfill whatever responsibility is entrusted to him, Chandela said it was the time for him to contribute to society by joining AAP.

