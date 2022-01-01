STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government airs sixth episode of Business Blasters programme

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with the participants and panelists.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with the participants and panelists. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the aim of creating the next generation of dynamic job givers, the sixth episode of Business Blasters, India’s first-of-its-kind televised entrepreneurship event run by the Arvind Kejriwal government, was aired on Friday.

This episode featured students of Delhi government schools who pitched their innovative business ideas to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and two investors — Priya Paul, chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, and Ram Kuppuswamy, chief procurement and supply chain officer, Hero Motocorp.

The first team, Rules Breaker, amalgamated the power of technology with fashion, creating a Bluetooth-enabled ring that allows users to attend calls and listen to music. Faisal, Chandan, Kamlesh and Rohit conceptualised this idea with a seed capital of Rs 14,000 given to them by the Delhi government. This team bagged a cumulative investment of Rs 50,000 from both the investors.

Next Innovation, the second team, presented the idea for a power bank that can be charged with solar energy. Mayank, Mohammad Sameer and Sujaan have already sold 17 pieces.

Team leader Sujaan said, “We wanted to create this project for delivery boys and police officers in rural areas where there is a shortage of electricity. We also want to upgrade this technology so that it can be adapted for laptops as well.” The team received a combined seed capital of Rs 45,000.

The Craft House team decided to manufacture cost-effective and eco-friendly decorative lamps made of wood, bamboo, wool and jute.

Hemant, Vishal, Devashish and Rakesh said, “We have sold 50 lamps and there are more orders in the pipeline.”

The team received a combined investment of Rs 70,000.

