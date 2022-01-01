On-ground checking to find inactive ration cards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government’s food and supply department has started an on the ground checking exercise to track ration card beneficiaries who have not been collecting food grains for the last three-four months, officials said on Friday.

Ration cards that remain inactive for three consecutive months, which is subsidised ration is not being collected by a beneficiary from fair price shops, are liable to be cancelled, according to the department’s officials. They said that the survey to check for inactive ration cards started earlier this month.

“We have initiated an exercise to start field inspection of those beneficiaries who have not been taking ration regularly for three months. It is to ascertain the reason behind their inability to collect ration and also to check if there is any fake beneficiary,” Food and Supply Commissioner Neeraj Semwal said.

It has been observed that there are a number of beneficiaries who have not been taking ration for the last three to four months. The reasons are not known, Semwal said.