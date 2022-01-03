STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Air quality plunges to 'severe' zone in Delhi

Delhi saw the longest bad air spell in December with six consecutive ‘severe’ air quality days and a fortnight of ‘very poor’ days.

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s air quality plunged to ‘severe’ on Sunday, as Western Disturbance (WD) slowed down and partly cloudy conditions prevailed over the city, weather officials said.

Delhi’s overall air quality on Sunday was 404 in the ‘severe’ range, as opposed to 367 in the very poor category recorded on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This is the first ‘severe’ day recorded in the New Year. The officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the deterioration to a fresh yet feeble Western Disturbance affecting the northwest region.“

A western disturbance is impacting the Western Himalayan Region, which is impacting the northern plains as well.

"Although this WD is feeble and the impact will wane away soon, whenever there is a WD approaching, the winds slow down and humidity levels rise because of partly cloudy skies. Winds dying down and high moisture in the atmosphere allow the accumulation of pollutants, while there is no dispersion as such, which results in high pollution levels,” said a senior IMD scientist.

Temperatures are likely to remain high over the next few days because of WD and moisture-laden easterly winds blowing over the city.

The air quality is likely to remain the same over the next three days. It is likely to improve significantly with another WD expected to affect the region during January 5-7, which is expected to be strong and may result in showers.

“An intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region during January 4-7, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over plains of northwest India, including parts of Delhi around January 5-7, which may clean up the atmosphere of hung up pollutants,” the official said.

Delhi saw the longest bad air spell in December with six consecutive ‘severe’ air quality days and a fortnight of ‘very poor’ days. The air quality had improved briefly on account of good winds, but again returned to ‘very poor.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi air quality Delhi pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp