COVID-19: Vaccination for teens begins in Delhi today, 159 centres to offer jabs

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is all geared up for the vaccination of children from Monday with 159 centres designated for the inoculation of the 15-18 years age group.

South West district has the maximum centres at 21 followed by New Delhi (18), Central Delhi (17), North East Delhi (16), West and East Delhi (15 each), South East Delhi (13), North West (12), South and North Delhi (11 each) and Shahdara (10).

Children will be required to produce an ID proof and a school ID card to get Covaxin — the only vaccine available for this age group — from 9 am to 5 pm at the centres set up at schools and health facilities. Registration for vaccination began in Delhi on Saturday.

Rough estimates suggest that there are at least 1.01 million children eligible to get the shot in the national capital Safdarjung Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Giridhari Lal Hospital, Charak Palika Hospital are among the hospitals earmarked for the vaccination exercise.

On the eve of the vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hoped that the country together will fight the pandemic.

Health minister Satyendar Jain had assured the people that Delhi has appropriate and enough infrastructure and vaccination centres to vaccinate 3 lakh people on a given day.

“The government is fully prepared to vaccinate the children between 15-18 years of age. We have a full stock of booster doses available,’’ he said.

MCD, government, NDMC and Cantonment Board schools have been roped in for setting up child-friendly vaccination to make teenagers feel comfortable as much as possible.

As per a government circular, class teachers of the relevant classes will ensure that parents are informed to take their children to nearest vaccination site earmarked for vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years of age.

“In case the school itself has been identified as a Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC), parents can accompany the children to the school and facilitation in terms of provision of separate room, staff for queue management and verifier will be provided by the Head of the Schools,” the circular added.

If the school is not a CVC, the head of the school will get in touch with the District Immunization Officer so that a mobile team can be positioned for sufficient days depending upon the number of children to

be vaccinated.