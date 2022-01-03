STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD fight over hospital continues, AAP wants north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh's ouster

The AAP in a statement said that despite the fact that the corporation’s standing committee deemed the building ‘dangerous,’ patients were being treated there.

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:09 AM

BJP-ruled north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

BJP-ruled north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded the resignation of BJP-ruled north corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh over the dilapidated condition of Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT).

The AAP in a statement said that despite the fact that the corporation’s standing committee deemed the building ‘dangerous,’ patients were being treated there.

The party said, “There was an accident in Karol Bagh that resulted in the deaths of 17 people. A similar disaster occurred in Shastri Park in 2010, when a structure fell, killing 66 people. In April 2016, there was an accident in Chandni Chowk that resulted in the deaths of two people and the total destruction of 30-40 stores. In 2018, an accident in Sawan Park claimed the lives of seven people. In 2021, two children were killed in an accident in Malkaganj. There are hundreds of such incidents in the history of BJP-ruled MCD where people lost their lives when a dilapidated building collapsed.”

AAP’s North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel addressed a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday.

He said, “We showed how dilapidated it is through videos and how MCD has put 
up signs all over the place warning that the building is dangerous.”

He further said, “We also showed visuals of how patients are admitted inside. Patients are being treated on all floors, from the ground to the top.”

The BJP-ruled MCD is forcing the people of Delhi to die inside that building, while the MCD itself is saying that the building is dilapidated and can collapse any time.

He added, “This building is located in Timarpur’s GTB Nagar ward, and the Mayor of North MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh is a councillor from this ward. The AAP demands the mayor’s resignation taking moral responsibility.”

PATIENTS PAYING THE PRICE

AAP said that despite the fact that the corporation’s standing committee deemed the building ‘dangerous,’ patients were being treated there. The BJP-ruled MCD is forcing the people of Delhi to die inside that building.

