When life gives you lemons...

Vatsala Shrangi Ankita Upadhyay and Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

The New Year has rolled out on the verge of a probable third wave, stoked by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 3,194 fresh cases of the virus — the highest single-day spike since May 2020.

That sense of uncertainty is back and feels like a déjà vu to many persons, who in these past two years lost their jobs and had to reinvent themselves or resort to jugaad in order to survive.

The Morning Standard spoke to people from different walks of life whose careers were upended due to the pandemic, but who went on to find fresh avenues. Ready to fight against the odds and new challenges, they will do anything to emerge winners even if third of pandemic hits the national capital.

Chaudhary Imran, owned eatery, now wants to open a grocery shop

Owner of a small, but a popular eatery in Mayur Vihar Phase II, Chaudhary Imran, 29, was among those who were forced to change their professions owing to Covid curbs imposed in the national capital.

This young passionate foodie, who started his own outlet, Hub Tub, in 2016 and made it famous for delicacies like Chicken Rara, Chicken Changezi, Seekh Kebab and Special Chicken Chowmein, has been out of business for over six months.

“In the initial days of the pandemic, the government had ordered us to shut shop for two days. We took it lightly until another strict order was issued imposing a lockdown until further orders. I did not give up and waited for two months for the unlock, but then I realised that I was paying the shop rent worth Rs 50,000 and salaries of five workers from my own pocket.

“This went on for two-and-a-half months, but I couldn’t bear the loss any further and was forced to shut the shop. By then, I had undergone a loss of Rs 4-5 lakh. Covid is cruel and did not let anyone fulfill their lifelong dreams.”

However, Imran is undeterred, “I want to begin afresh and have dropped the idea of reopening the eating outlet. Now, I plan to open a grocery store where the marginal profit will be more and the labour cost, less. At least something is better than nothing,” he says, hopeful.

Ria Dhawan & Abhishek Sisodiya, law graduates turned document reviewers

For Abhishek Sisodiya, 2020 was a roller coaster year. As a fresh graduate from a prestigious law college in Delhi, he had got his first job in a law firm as an advocate. But soon after the first lockdown, he was asked to resign as his firm was unable to cough up monthly pay.

The main reason: court proceedings had moved online and all litigations were being heard through the virtual mode. This required involvement of less staff.

“For a few months I returned home, but then came back to make a living,” reveals Sisodiya, a Patna-boy, who wants to become a criminal lawyer just like his father.

“I tried my luck again at several law firms, but they were offering only Rs 4,000-5,000 in the form of salary, which is nothing in today’s day and age.”

In 2021, Sisodiya joined a private company as a document reviewer. “I don’t think I will get back to the field of litigation as there is no money to make post-pandemic and Covid cases are increasing every day,” admits Sisodiya.

Ria Dhawan from Mohali is stuck in a similar situation. She had come to Delhi to join a law firm, but her dream to become a lawyer came to a halt with the first lockdown. Like Abhishek, she is now a document reviewer with a private firm.

“I was a fresh graduate and no one was ready to hire me. I got this one litigation job in the pandemic, but the pay was very low and not much work to learn,” says Dhawan.

“My parents are happy as they always thought that being a lawyer, especially for a woman, is a challenge, but I miss litigations and wanted to learn more,” Dhawan adds.

One positive outcome of this transition is that she is able to sustain and pay her rent on time, without taking money from her family back home.

Neelam, teacher now runs self-help group

Neelam, 44, used to be a contractual teacher in a school run by an NGO till early 2020. Soon after the first Covid-19 wave struck, her husband, a graphic designer with a publication, lost his job.

Then in August 2020, she formed her own self-help group (SHG) that went on to empower 45 women from a huge slum cluster in Chanakyapuri till date. The group produces face masks and does stitching jobs, and splits the profits equally.

“As a contractual teacher, I used to be paid very little money. Some years ago, following my husband’s suggestion, I enrolled for a professional stitching course. That skill came in handy when I needed it the most. Along with my husband losing his job, my elder son also lost his internship. When teaching was shifted online, the NGO could no longer pay me for the job. That’s when I started stitching masks at home, and slowly the word spread,” recalls Neelam.

This resident of Vasant Enclave DDA Flats started with Vivekanand camp consisting of four women, who signed up.

“This September, we got our first big order of 2,000 face masks from the Chanakyapuri SDM office. They had seen our work in the slums and approached us for stitching double-layered masks with the logo ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

“We did not have a printing machine for the logo, and for the first time, we did market research on the material required for the order and for outsourcing the printing work,” she says.

Neelam’s husband is still unemployed, so she is breadwinner of the family for the time being. Most of her group members are also sole breadwinners like her. Together, they have set an example for the rest of the neighbourhood, reveals a proud Neelam.

Nafis Ahmad, businessman now drives an auto-rickshaw

Nafis Ahmad, 42, had never anticipated that due to Covid, he would have to sell his business of manufacturing school bags and take to driving a friend’s auto rickshaw in order to survive. Ahmad had spent the last decade to produce school bags and had made enough to even set up unit at his home in Noor-e-elahi at North East Delhi.

“It is difficult to narrate those hair-raising moments of my life. Demonetisation, CAA-NRC riots, Covid, lockdown and curfew… all were one disaster after the other,” laments the once-upon-a-time businessman.

He started out working in collaboration with many known companies to manufacture bags for them.

“The manufacturing unit I had set up had 6-7 machines and employees working under me. I would cut the fabric and boys would complete the remaining work on the machines. However, when Covid restrictions were enforced, companies stopped giving us orders. I ended up selling everything I had, and even dipped into my savings that I had set aside for my family,” Ahmad further rues.

Nafis lives with his wife, three children and an elder brother who is mentally ill. “After June 2021, I was in such a dire situation, I started asking friends and relatives to help me out. That’s when this friend of mine came ahead like an angel and offered let me drive his auto rickshaw during the night. My friends even helped me renew my driving license This is how I have managed to make my family survive on the little that I earn.”

Deepa, homemaker now leader & social worker

For someone who had never before stepped out of the house to get groceries and spoke very little, transforming into a local leader of a large community within two years was a big feat.

“Now, people even from far-flung areas reach out to me for help. They know me by name and have this assurance that whatever might be their problem, they will get help,” said Deepa, 30, a resident of Behlolpur in Sarai Kale Khan, which is a slum cluster in South East Delhi inhabited by mainly rag pickers.

This community leader has been helping out with ration, hospital admissions, enrolling children in schools and any other kind of help she can offer.

“My husband is a scrap dealer. When the first wave hit, most people left for their native towns. For those who were left behind, I saw them struggle for food and their little children go hungry. An NGO working for the homeless offered us help and asked if I would like to represent the community and work for them. I started going out for food distribution and other such activities. Now I know most government offices in the area and how to approach the authorities. Recently, I helped a family get their children enrolled in a government school. I didn’t even realise when I became so deeply involved in this work,” she said.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, founder of Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), an NGO working for the homeless, said many like Deepa have emerged as social leaders for their communities in the pandemic.

“It was a time of adversity and uncertainty, and continues to be so with the third wave around the corner. It is important to make people self-reliant and to help them realise what their full potential can be,” he said.

Mukul Nagpal, gym instructor

Some professionals took the advantage of the lockdown to make good money by taking their work online. Like the gym trainers who managed to stream their exercises through YouTube and Zoom and became a hope for many who were holed up at home during the dark days of the subsequent lockdowns.

Mukul Nagpal, 34, gym instructor and owner of a fitness company, says that he had started online fitness classes in 2017, but people were unable to comprehend this format and ended up doing the wrong postures.

“When the pandemic struck, my clients suddenly started actively participating in the online training sessions. My team and I also brainstormed on how to provide the best of training to clients. We overcame the technological challenges and invested in good cameras, lenses, audio, lighting… the business is getting better by the day,” beams Mukul, who hired more trainers to ensure every client is given good attention. To his over 9,000 followers on Instagram, he regularly doles fitness and diet tips through reels and videos.

