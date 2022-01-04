STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Chakka jam' causes hours-long snarls in Delhi

Large number of commuters suffered because of the protest while some even turned back as traffic wouldn’t open up.

Published: 04th January 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

The jams started from the peak morning hours and continued till noon, said traffic officials deployed at these stretches.

The jams started from the peak morning hours and continued till noon, said traffic officials deployed at these stretches. (Photo | EPS)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Traffic movement came to a standstill across key stretches in the national capital on Monday, as workers of the BJP led by its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta took out a ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) curbing traffic movement for hours, in protest against government’s new excise policy. City roads witnessed four-five kilometre long queues of vehicles at some places.

The jams started from the peak morning hours and continued till noon, said traffic officials deployed at these stretches.

Large number of commuters suffered because of the protest while some even turned back as traffic wouldn’t open up. Pictures and videos of the blockade showed vehicles including state-run buses lined up.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Karmchari Ekta Union also alleged that BJP workers deflated the front tyres of some of the buses, which held up traffic movement, while passengers could be seen walking to the nearest metro stations. Party workers also reportedly vandalised public buses.

A total of 35 stretches were blocked by the workers, 15 of which link Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. Some of the major stretches which saw massive jams include near NH-24 Akshardham (Ring Road), Mayur Vihar, ITO, Car Bazar (Vikas Marg), Patparganj, Azadpur, Noida-Delhi Link Road, Mother Dairy road and Signature Bridge road.

Mohammad Wahab, who commutes from Ghaziabad to his factory in Paharganj, said, “I couldn’t reach the factory where I work because of the massive jam. The bus was stopped and its tyres deflated by a group led by a political party. I got down and started walking but it had become too late by then and I had to return home. I will miss my day’s wages because of this. Why do political parties have to make poor people suffer for their interests every time?”

A senior traffic official said, “Traffic movement at important stretches was resumed within a few hours.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the protest was necessary to jolt the government. It may have caused inconvenience to public briefly, but the general public too are in favour of sealing these liquor outlets having opened in every corner of the national capital. 

"The party has been relentlessly protesting the new excise policy and all the three corporations under BJP  have decided to immediately seal those liquor shops that have come up or are coming up in violation of the master plan or are in close vicinity of an educational institution or religious places. Our agitation against it will continue," said Gupta.

