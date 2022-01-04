STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Co-op societies empower weaker sections: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Rajendra Pal Gautam inaugurated the training session for officers organised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Delhi.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at the inauguration of training session.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at the inauguration of training session. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday inaugurated the training session for officers organised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in the city. 

He addressed the officers and highlighted the importance of cooperative societies. He said, "There are many countries where the cooperative societies have played a big role in boosting their economy. Cooperative societies have led to an economic boom in many nations such as Bangladesh. What makes the cooperative movement unique is that it empowers economically weak members of society.  It have promoted the spirit of mutual understanding, self-help and self-government."

He also pressed upon the issues that currently plague cooperative societies such as misuse of funds.

“Often officers and politicians are blamed for malpractices in the cooperative society. But that’s not the case. Many times it is the management with their vested interests that have led to the rise of malpractices and limitations,” the minister said.

