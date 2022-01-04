Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid, isolates at home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022, informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said he is facing "mild symptoms" and has isolated himself at home.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," the CM tweeted.

The CM has been touring poll-bound states including Punjab and Uttrakhand over the past month for the election campaign.

On Tuesday, the CM was to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the Covid situation in the national capital.

Delhi has seen a steady spurt in the number of cases over the past week following the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant. On Monday, Delhi reported 4099 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the positivity rate in the city up to 6.46%, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.

WATCH |