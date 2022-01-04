STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill seeks one more member for DSGMC

Total members at the DSGMC, after the proposed amendment, will be 46 elected and 10 nominated members.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill 2022 introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Monday sought the addition of one more member to the list of nominated members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The bill has been introduced by the Gurudwara Election Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam with the aim to increase the members of the DSGMC from the current nine to ten.

Head Priest of Shri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab has been added to the list of existing four Head Priests of Sri Akal Takhts, who act as nominated DSGMC members.

The amendment in Section 4 (b) (ii) will be taking the number of nominated members under this subsection to five, namely: Head Priests of (1) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar (2) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Anandpur (3) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Patna (4) Sri Akal Takhat Huzur Sahib, Nanded and (5) Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab.

No head priest has voting rights for the purpose of election of officer-bearer and other members of the Executive Board under sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of Section 16. Total members at the DSGMC, after the proposed amendment, will be 46 elected members and 10 nominated members, taking the total tally of DSGMC members to 56. 

The proposed bill, as passed, will be required to be reserved by L-T Governor for the consideration and assent of the President of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DSGMC Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Bill delhi
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp