Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill seeks one more member for DSGMC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara (Amendment) Bill 2022 introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Monday sought the addition of one more member to the list of nominated members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The bill has been introduced by the Gurudwara Election Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam with the aim to increase the members of the DSGMC from the current nine to ten.

Head Priest of Shri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab has been added to the list of existing four Head Priests of Sri Akal Takhts, who act as nominated DSGMC members.

The amendment in Section 4 (b) (ii) will be taking the number of nominated members under this subsection to five, namely: Head Priests of (1) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar (2) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Anandpur (3) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Patna (4) Sri Akal Takhat Huzur Sahib, Nanded and (5) Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab.

No head priest has voting rights for the purpose of election of officer-bearer and other members of the Executive Board under sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of Section 16. Total members at the DSGMC, after the proposed amendment, will be 46 elected members and 10 nominated members, taking the total tally of DSGMC members to 56.

The proposed bill, as passed, will be required to be reserved by L-T Governor for the consideration and assent of the President of India.