Hospitalisation rate rising in Delhi but doctors say no need to worry

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Monday recorded 4,099 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day rise since May 18 last year, with positivity rate soaring further to 6.46%.

While the uptick in cases is on expected lines in the wake of the Omicron spread, the worrying trend is a steady increase in hospitalisations.

The Omicron is being seen as ‘mild’ and the Delhi government has repeatedly assured there was no reason to panic as the number of hospitalisations was low.

According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, 420 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients on Monday — an increase of 113 cases in a day.

The number of patients on oxygen beds went up from 94 to 124 within 24 hours while the number of severely ill patients saw also saw a rise from 4 to 7. (See gfx)

The hospitalisation rate is increasing despite the claim of doctors and officials that the cases are mild and asymptomatic.

A senior health official reiterated that there was no reason to worry as most of the cases were mild. Since many Covid care centers were yet to open, patients were being taken to the currently functional Covid care centres of hospitals, he said.

Doctors echoed the same. According to a senior doctor, the hospitalisation rate is increasing as many of the patients are from outside Delhi and were brought from the airport for testing. As they tested positive, they were isolated in hospital wards.

The doctor added that patients with mild symptoms were being shifted to hospitals for now and not to Covid care centres at Commonwealth Games Village.

“The isolation wards at these centres will be functional in a couple of days and then we will shift the mild cases there,” the doctor added.

Another senior doctor working with a government hospital said, “We are still concerned about Delta because it is still a stronger variant than Omicron, but the number of Omicron is much higher than Delta.”