Manish Sisodia tables Delhi Teachers’ University Bill in House

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Teachers’ University Bill 2022 was tabled in the state assembly on Monday.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “The bill will focus on preparing quality teachers through world-class exposure.”

Sisodia said quality education is the basic need for the country’s progress.

“Following the mantra ‘Sikshak ke dum pe siksha, siksha ke dum par desh (Education on the strength of teacher and country on the strength of education)’, the Kejriwal government is creating new dimensions in the field of education,” he said.

Sisodia said that in past seven years, the Kejriwal government has been allocating 25 per cent of its annual budget to education every year.

As a result, it could create a sustainable education model, where students of government schools are able to equally compete for IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges with students from private schools.

Giving an example, he said that Finland abolished the posts of inspectors from its schools and worked on teachers’ training, and today Finland is on the top in terms of quality education.

Sisodia also said that there is a shortage of teachers in three lakh schools across the Delhi region, and there is a shortage of about 11 lakh teachers in the entire country.