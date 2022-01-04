STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia tables Delhi Teachers’ University Bill in House

Manish Sisodia said that in past seven years, the Kejriwal government has been allocating 25 per cent of its annual budget to education every year.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Teachers’ University Bill 2022 was tabled in the state assembly on Monday.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “The bill will focus on preparing quality teachers through world-class exposure.”

Sisodia said quality education is the basic need for the country’s progress.

“Following the mantra ‘Sikshak ke dum pe siksha, siksha ke dum par desh (Education on the strength of teacher and country on the strength of education)’, the Kejriwal government is creating new dimensions in the field of education,” he said.

Sisodia said that in past seven years, the Kejriwal government has been allocating 25 per cent of its annual budget to education every year.

As a result, it could create a sustainable education model, where students of government schools are able to equally compete for IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges with students from private schools.

Giving an example, he said that Finland abolished the posts of inspectors from its schools and worked on teachers’ training, and today Finland is on the top in terms of quality education. 

Sisodia also said that there is a shortage of teachers in three lakh schools across the Delhi region, and there is a shortage of about 11 lakh teachers in the entire country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Teachers University Bill Delhi 
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp