STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 surge: AIIMS cancels winter vacation

AIIMS has cancelled the winter vacation of its faculty members which was supposed to take place from January 5 to January 10 due to the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. 

Published: 05th January 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has cancelled the winter vacation of its faculty members which was supposed to take place from January 5 to January 10 due to the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“All faculty members are requested to join back their duty with immediate effect at the AIIMS,” said an office memorandum issued by the administrative officer. Earlier, the institute also extended the tenure of resident doctors for one month in view of Covid-19 pandemic surge. 

During the extension period, the residents would be exclusively posted to work in the Covid-19 areas. The institute is also amping up contingency action and it will be operational December 31. Under this, the OPD services would be affected as only those patients with prior appointments would be registered and seen by doctors.

While the OPD and the Trauma Center services will be affected at the institute, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has written a letter to the Director Randeep Guleria against the administration’s decision to convert the trauma center to Covid wards. The letter further added that trauma patients should not be ignored as most of the victims of trauma are of young age, who are the sole breadwinners of their families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS  COVID 19 Coronavirus Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp