COVID-19 surge: AIIMS cancels winter vacation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has cancelled the winter vacation of its faculty members which was supposed to take place from January 5 to January 10 due to the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“All faculty members are requested to join back their duty with immediate effect at the AIIMS,” said an office memorandum issued by the administrative officer. Earlier, the institute also extended the tenure of resident doctors for one month in view of Covid-19 pandemic surge.

During the extension period, the residents would be exclusively posted to work in the Covid-19 areas. The institute is also amping up contingency action and it will be operational December 31. Under this, the OPD services would be affected as only those patients with prior appointments would be registered and seen by doctors.

While the OPD and the Trauma Center services will be affected at the institute, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has written a letter to the Director Randeep Guleria against the administration’s decision to convert the trauma center to Covid wards. The letter further added that trauma patients should not be ignored as most of the victims of trauma are of young age, who are the sole breadwinners of their families.