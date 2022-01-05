Declutter to de-stress

Dyuti Roy By

Have you ever had one of those dreams in which you are unable to locate essentials especially at a time when you are running late for work? For some people, this dream can translate into reality and includes feeling regularly overwhelmed at the prospect of sorting through things.

So how does one manage in similar situations? Suggesting necessary tips and tricks that will help you tidy up your space, a few organising professionals and decluttering enthusiasts offer insights into making life easy, one organised closet at a time.

Bye bye mess

“You must start with decluttering before organising. Moving things around in the house solves only a momentary problem,” says Gayatri Gandhi (39), KonMari Consultant and founder of Joy Factory.

Giving away Joy Factory’s homegrown decluttering formula, Gandhi mentions that the best way to begin is by collecting and categorising all the items that create the mess. Figuring out the items that you want to keep is half the job done.

Organisation is also equally important. Shivani Gulati (47), a professional organising coach from Gurugram, says, “There are a number of tips and tricks. What one needs is to be creative and keep an open mind. With that, a multitude of solutions can be experimented with.”

Gandhi adds to this by mentioning that, most of the time, the items at homes are not organised because they take too much space.

Ultimate stress-buster

“One should start decluttering, even if it is just keeping their files and books in stacks, and tossing unnecessary stuff. It would make people’s lives stress-free,” mentions Akansha Kumar (27), a customer service executive from Gurugram.

Developing the habit of decluttering from her mother, Kumar now shares decluttering tips through her Instagram account ‘declutter the clutter’.

A believer of the KonMari Method, a decluttering initiative started by Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo, Gandhi mentions how the method is an efficient way of clearing one’s space.

“It is really about asking yourself the question: ‘Does it [a thing] spark joy?’ Once you have decided on the items that no longer ‘spark joy’, you express gratitude towards them and let them go,” says Gandhi.

Organising helps create a happy and stress-free life. “The ultimate goal, for certain, is that one feels peaceful, calm, and more in control,” adds Gulati. Offering an efficient environment once the mess has been discarded or compartmentalised, this practice helps create more time for oneself.

“There is nothing more stressful than searching for your keys when you are trying to get out of the house on time,” quips Gandhi. Decluttering, Kumar concludes, is also a practice that makes her “happy and peaceful”.

A MINI guide to ‘spark joy’