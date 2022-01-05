‘Jabbed, those who evaded COVID at risk’

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While there’s fewer reinfections in the city, doctors say that breakthrough infections are increasing amid rising number of Omicron cases among more variants of Covid in the national capital.

An infection of a fully vaccinated person is referred to as a breakthrough infection. Reinfection, as the name suggests, is an infection in a person who was once infected and recovered.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 5,481 cases of Covid-19 along with three deaths and a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent. A total of 531 hospital beds were occupied by patients out of which 168 were on Oxygen support and 14 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also figured in the breakthrough infection category when he tested positive on Tuesday morning. He got his second dose of vaccination in April 2021. In April, his wife Sunita was infected with Covid-19.

According to a senior doctor, there have been cases where the patients were not infected in the first and second wave of the pandemic but got it later.

“One of the reasons behind this is that the Omicron variant is a highly transmissible variant,” said the senior doctor.

“Among our fellow doctors who got infected with the virus this time, we observed that they did not get it the first or second time but this time their immunity gave up.”

A majority of cases undergoing genome sequencing show that Omicron is an emerging variant. Health Minister Satyendra Jain, said Omicron was discovered in 152 people out of 187 reports of genome sequencing in the last few days.

According to Dr J P Muliyil, epidemiologist and chairman, Scientific Advisory Committee, ICMR, National Institute of Epidemiology, Omicron is beating Delta in this game.

He said, "If a patient is already infected with Delta and gets Omicron, the immunity built after Delta will give huge protection to the body, and chances of reinfection will remain less. While those vaccinated but get infected will not be as safe. However, vaccination will slow down the effect of the virus."

A similar observation was made by Dr Jugal Kishore, head of department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, that fully vaccinated people with a breakthrough infection are less likely to develop serious illnesses than those who are unvaccinated and contracted Covid.

What is a breakthrough infection?

When a fully vaccinated person gets Covid-19 infection it is referred to as a Breakthrough Infection. Breakthrough infections are expected as Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections but like other vaccines, they are not 100% effective.