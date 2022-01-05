List of those exempted during weekend curfew in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the list of all who will be exempted during the weekend curfew imposed in Delhi from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: a) Officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity card during night and weekend curfew.

b) Officers and officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on production of valid identity card and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

c) Judges and all judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocate, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on production of valid identity card, service ID card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

d) Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid identity card.

e) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.

e) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services, along with attendant, on production of valid identity card and doctor's prescription f) Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid identity card.

g) Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

h) Electronic and print media on production of valid identity card.

i) Persons or students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card.

The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card or examination duty order.

j) Movement of individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card