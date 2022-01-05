STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online exam solving module busted, six arrested: Delhi Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an online examination hacking/solving module and arrested six people, officials said on Wednesday.

One of the accused persons, Raj Teotia, has a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest from Haryana and was also wanted by CBI, police said.

Russian hackers were also used by the syndicate to get access to various examination portals, police said.

They got the access of the examination through remote access.

The accused downloaded the disguised remote access software, which was not detected by the safety measures and proctor, a senior police officer said.

A total of 15 laptops and nine mobile phones have been seized, they added.

Further details are awaited.

