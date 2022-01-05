STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Praying for your speedy recovery, get well soon: Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal

He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested for coronavirus infection.

Published: 05th January 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished for speedy recovery of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message on Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the virus with "mild symptoms" and has isolated himself at home.

He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"I pray for your speedy recovery, @ArvindKejriwal ji. Get well soon and take care of yourself!" Banerjee tweeted responding to Kejriwal's message on the micro-blogging site. According to officials, this is the first time Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19.

In April last year, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus and while the AAP national convenor had developed symptoms, he tested negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp