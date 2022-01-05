STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Re-testing for international travellers a must!

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that in case there were no guidelines issued by the Centre, it expected the city government to expeditiously consider the issue of early re-testing of international travellers who test positive for COVID-19 on arrival.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition by a mother whose 18-year-old son from the UK was admitted to a private hospital for isolation after testing positive upon his arrival, also asked the government why the genome sequencing report of the patient — who was stated to be positive for the omicron variant— cannot be shared with him.

The judge noted that during the pendency of the petition, the petitioner’s son tested negative and was discharged from Fortis Hospital.

The petitioner told the court although her son was now with her, several other patients were being held up in various health facilities for days as the hospitals were not conducting 
COVID-19 re-tests periodically. 

Tablighi Jamaat attendees violated Covid curbs: HC

The police opposed before the high court pleas for quashing FIRs against residents of Chandni Mahal area for hosting foreign attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March 2020, saying they gave shelter to the attendees who travelled from the Nizamuddin Markaz in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19. The judge granted time to the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the police’s status report. 

