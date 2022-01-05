Reserve 40 per cent beds for COVID patients in private hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday asked all private hospitals and nursing homes having 50 beds or more to reserve at least 40 per cent of total bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

The order was issued by R N Das, medical superintendent, nursing homes, Directorat General of Health Services. According to the notification, 40 per cent of normal beds and 40 per cent of ICU beds at these private hospitals/nursing homes will be set aside to treat Covid patients.

“It has been observed that the transmissibility of the new variant of Omicron is very high and the number of Omicron positive cases in the community is rising exponentially. There has been an upsurge of Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi and the positivity rate has exponentially risen from 2.44 %on December 31 to more than 8% on January 04,” the letter said.

“Therefore, all private hospitals/nursing homes having total bed capacity of 50 beds or more are directed to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity (i.e. similar percentages of ward bed capacity and ICU bed capacity) for Covid patients,” the letter read.

In June last year, the authorities allowed private hospitals with 100 or more beds to reduce the capacity for Covid oxygenated beds to 30 per cent of their total bed capacity, while hospitals with 100 or fewer beds were given the freedom to exercise an option to reserve beds.

