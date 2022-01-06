STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Average growth rate 43 per cent in Delhi as COVID cases double

Published: 06th January 2022

Delhi Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Wednesday recorded a massive spike in Covid-19 numbers with 10,665 cases and eight deaths.

Positivity rate grew to a worrying 11.88%, the highest since May 14. Wednesday’s was the highest single-day spike since May 12 and 94% increase since Tuesday, when 5,481 cases were recorded. 

The average growth rate of daily cases in the last two weeks was 43%, reaching a high of 94% on January 5.

This is in stark contrast to the second wave, when the average growth rate of daily cases was around 19%. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday are also the highest since June 26.

Delhi had recorded five Covid deaths in September, four in October, seven in November and nine in December. The spike in numbers comes amid the third wave driven by the Omicron variant.

While hospitalisation has increased four times in the last week and the number of patients on oxygen beds have increased 2.5 times, doctors and government officials are sticking to the claim that cases caused by Omicron are mild. 

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave has set in and added that 40% beds in private hospitals are reserved to handle the wave.

He added people should opt for home isolation and go to the hospital only when necessary.  

Jain stated there is no need to sequence the genome of all patients because a majority of cases now are of Omicron. 

On the rising number of deaths, Lok Nayak Hospital Director Dr Suresh Kumar said of the eight patients who died, three were suffering from cancer and in the last stage.

The other five had a number of comorbidities. He added that nothing can be said at this stage on how the number of deaths and fresh cases will increase in the days to come.

While officials are claiming cases are mild, occupancy of beds, oxygen beds and ventilator beds is increasing.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Wednesday, a total of 782 patients were hospitalised. Of these, 140 were on oxygen support and 22 on ventilator support. 

