Delhi COVID curfew: Metro trains’ weekend run at 20-minute frequency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday issued guidelines for travelling in metros and the availability of metro services during the weekend curfew starting January 8 as per the latest guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority

During this period, the metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali).

On all the other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes. However, from Monday to Friday, the metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines. A senior official of DMRC said, “This is to reiterate that as per the guidelines, though 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains, no standing passengers are allowed. Entry to stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only 50 per cent of passengers are allowed per coach.”

He added, “It is advisable that one must travel only if absolutely essential. Also keep extra time during commuting as entry shall still continue to be regulated.”