Fire breaks out at Delhi market opposite Red Fort
Published: 06th January 2022 09:47 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:47 AM
NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No casualties have been reported, they said.
A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.
The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.