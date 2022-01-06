Hospitalisation rate low at three per cent, no need to panic: Satyendar Jain on Delhi's COVID situation

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday confirmed the onset of the fifth wave of Covid in the national capital.

A few hours after he announced that the number of daily Covid cases may cross 10,000 on Wednesday with a positivity rate going up to 10 per cent, the health bulletin shared by the government in the evening reported 10,665 positive cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent followed by eight deaths.

Jain said, “Covid-19 is spreading very fast, but there is no danger reported yet. However, we need to be cautious in every situation. Compared to last year when over 10,000 cases were reported, the hospitalisation was around 15%. But today with these many cases, the hospitalization is only 3% which is why there is no need to panic.”

He added, “Out of 418 beds made available to patients on Tuesday, 308 were not in need of any additional medical assistance. The situation in Delhi is under control. We’ve plenty of beds available in hospitals, but the occupancy rate is varying between 2% and 5%.”

Jain said this a day after the Kejriwal government announced a weekend curfew in the city starting January 8 from Friday 10 pm to Monday 6 am owing to the increasing number of Covid and Omicron cases.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority was held on Tuesday after which a decision to impose the weekend lockdown was taken.

Government offices have been asked to tell staff to work from home except those associated with the essential services and private offices will function with 50 per cent capacity.