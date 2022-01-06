Mixing of strains worsening Delhi's COVID situation? ‘Mild’ cases showing strong symptoms

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: With number of hospitalisations increasing in the city, questions are being raised on how serious the Covid situation exactly is and if the cases are mild, why has there been a sudden spike in patients requiring hospitalisation, oxygen beds and ventilator support.

Many doctors from major hospitals across the city who have been treating Covid-19 infected patients are also surprised as to why even the mild cases are showing such strong symptoms.

According to a senior doctor treating Covid patients, the cases which were coming earlier from the Delhi airport were mostly asymptomatic and very mild.

However, in the last one week, this has changed and high fever is one of the common symptoms being reported.

“Mixing of strains might be one of the reasons behind it,” said a senior doctor with a government hospital.

According to Dr Joyeeta Basu of Doctors’ Hub, Gurugram, a mild case of Covid does not mean that everything’s fine.

“It means that the patient does not need oxygen support. However, high fever, chills and fatigue will be experienced for 4-5 days. It will be a challenging time for a patient but simple medicines like paracetamol will work easily,” she said.

Only Omicron patients who also have comorbidities have required oxygen support so far, Dr Basu said. Several patients infected with the virus have been taking to Twitter and Facebook to share their experiences.

Hardeep Singh (name changed), a Delhi-based freelance photographer who got infected with the virus a second time, said, “This is the second time I am testing positive. Last time, it was not as bad as this time, when it has really battered me. Don’t think it’s as mild as it is being claimed.”

Another person, Veena (name changed), whose mother has also tested positive, along with her, too, said the third wave is not as mild as it is being claimed.

“For me and my mother, it has not been mild. We have been facing a bad spell of fever, chills and fatigue. The five days we had fever has taken away all our energy and now I suffer a strong bout of bronchitis as well,” she said.

In Delhi, the hospitalisation rate has increased four times in the last one week and the number of patients on oxygen beds has increased 2.5 times.

However, doctors and government officials are sticking to the claim that the cases which are mostly of Omicron variant are mild in nature.

Daily stats

10,665 Fresh Covid cases.

Deaths: 8.

Total death toll: 25,121.

11.88%: Positivity rate.

23,307: Active cases.

2,239: Patients discharged in a day.

14.25 lakh: patients recovered.

89,742: tests, including 72,145 RT-PCR.

On Tuesday

8,511: beds were vacant in hospitals.

4,223: vacant beds in the Covid care centres.

139: vacant beds in Covid health centres.

Government steps

Delhi currently has an oxygen capacity of 1,363.73 metric tonnes.

6,000 D-type cylinders procured.

Pressure adsorption plants with capacity of producing 130.7 metric tonnes of oxygen.