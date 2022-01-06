STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even formula no solution, government must focus on crowd control: Delhi traders

Traders and shopkeepers of popular and otherwise crowded markets in the city including Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Chandini Chowk, and Sadar Bazaar said their businesses are hit badly.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Indians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after shops were directed to open only on an odd-even basis, traders across major markets in the city said that the odd-even system of opening shops on weekdays was not a ‘workable solution’. They suggested focusing on crowd management instead.

Traders and shopkeepers of popular and otherwise crowded markets in the city including Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Chandini Chowk, and Sadar Bazaar said their businesses are hit badly because of the odd-even functioning.

The DDMA on Tuesday after a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in the city directed that shops across city markets would open on an odd-even basis.

“The weekend restrictions are still understandable, given the spike in cases. But odd-even is like a deep dent in whatever was left of the business days. The government’s focus must be on crowd management,” said Atul Bhargava, a store owner in Connaught Place and president of the New Delhi Traders’ Association.

He said they’ve also requested the government to remove illegal hawkers and to manage the crowd.

“The odd-even ordinance is practically irrelevant as it creates more confusion because of not knowing which shop will open when and the possibility of getting infected by the virus is much more because of this,” he explained.

Rajendra Sharda, president, GK-I Market, said that shop owners are the ones who are facing the real loss.

“With the weekend curfew, it has almost killed the business. They should just extend the timings of the opening of shops at least to help traders,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron Delhi Curfew Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp